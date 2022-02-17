Electrical shortage causes storage building fire in Gainesville

An electrical shortage caused a fire Wednesday, Feb. 16, inside a Mar-Jac storage building on Dorsey Street in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Gainesville firefighters responded around 7 p.m. Wednesday to the 1600 block of Dorsey Street across the street from the Mar-Jac Poultry plant.
Firefighters found flames and heavy smoke coming from the storage building and stopped the fire from spreading any further.
After checking for hot spots and removing smoke, firefighters found fire damage in one room and in the attic. No injuries were reported.
Smith said the cause was determined to be an electrical short in the electrical panel.