DeMarvin Bennett found guilty, but not on all counts in Jack Hough slaying

DeMarvin Bennett was convicted Friday of malice murder and other counts in the Feb. 7, 2019, shooting of Jack Hough at the CVS on Park Hill Drive.



Bennett, of East Point, was found guilty by a Hall County jury around 2 p.m. April 30, on malice murder and three of the four felony murder counts, according to the jury’s verdict form. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, May 3.

