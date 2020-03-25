DeMarvin Bennett, accused in fatal shooting of Jack Hough, picks up new charges

Two days after his trial was postponed due to coronavirus response, an East Point man was charged with felony obstruction of an officer.



DeMarvin Bennett, 24, was scheduled for a malice murder trial Monday, March 16, in the death of 73-year-old of James Jackson Hough. Bennett was accused of shooting Hough Feb. 7, 2019, in the CVS parking lot on Park Hill Drive in Gainesville.

Following an emergency judicial order, trials and other court business was postponed.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged Bennett Wednesday, March 18, with felony obstruction of an officer.

“After being asked to return to his cell several times, Bennett took a fighting stance and told a jail officer, ‘y’all are going to have to whoop my ass or tase me,’” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.