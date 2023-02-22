Corvette catches fire, passenger seriously injured after crash in North Hall

A Gainesville woman was pulled from a fiery Corvette after it struck a tree Tuesday, Feb. 21, in North Hall, according to authorities.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hall County Fire Rescue personnel responded around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Southers and Greencrest roads.
The fire department extricated passenger Alexis Criswell, 26, from the 2001 Corvette that caught fire after hitting a tree.
While first responders transported the woman to the hospital with serious injuries, a K9 tracking dog tried to find the man driving. The driver left the scene and was not found.
Investigators believe the car was heading north on Southers Road and crashed on the sharp curve. They also believe speed was a factor in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information on the case can contact the investigator at 770-533-7735.