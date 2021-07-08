Convicted murderer of Gainesville businessman now suspected in stabbing death of inmate

A man convicted in April of murdering Gainesville businessman Jack Hough is a suspect in the stabbing death of an Augusta State Medical prison inmate, the Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed Thursday, July 8.
Columbia County Coroner Vernon W. Collins said the inmate, Ali Tanner, was stabbed in the neck "with a sharp object and didn't make it to the infirmary in time, and bled out.”
Demarvin Bennett “is a suspect in the incident,” spokeswoman Joan Heath said in a July 8 email to The Times. “The investigation is ongoing and there are no additional details at this time.”
Bennett of East Point was convicted of malice murder and other counts in the Feb. 7, 2019, shooting of Hough at the CVS Pharmacy on Park Hill Drive.
Tanner was sentenced to life without parole in 2015 in a Bibb County felony murder case, Heath said. The department’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating his death.