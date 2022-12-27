Chicken house, trailer catch fire in North Hall

A fire at an abandoned chicken house spread to a trailer home and damaged other outbuildings Monday, Dec. 26, in North Hall, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported.
Hall County firefighters responded around 7 p.m. Monday to a fire in the 5100 block of Gillespie Road in Gainesville, where the fire had consumed roughly 70 percent of the chicken house and the trailer.
The Gillespie Road property also had outbuildings nearby that were damaged in the fire, but no one was at home at the time of the fire, according to Hall County Fire Rescue.
Firefighting crews had to shuttle water due to the lack of hydrants in the area, and the Lumpkin County Fire Department assisted in the water supply.
After two hours, firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire and put out hotspots for another 45 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.