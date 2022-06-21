A case of 'child torture': Trial opens for man accused of molesting children

The jury heard opening statements and the first witnesses in the trial for Shelby, 47, who faces charges of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and first-degree child cruelty concerning four children in 2017-2018.

Shelby was not the children’s biological father but was caring for them.

Buckler said this was not a case of simply physical or sexual abuse but “child torture.”

“He liked to see us hurt,” Buckler said in his summary of the children’s comments to a forensic interviewer.

The prosecutor, repeatedly pointing at Shelby, described the defendant as “a man who did everything he could to hurt, to destroy these children.”

Buckler clarified multiple times that there is no law against corporal punishment of children, but the prosecutor elaborated on the girl’s outcry of being beaten about her genitals with a belt after undressing.

Shelby was charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation, four counts of child molestation and four counts of first-degree child cruelty. The indictment alleges Shelby forced the children to perform sex acts on one another.