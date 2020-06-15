Buford man charged after Friday night chase through 3 counties

A set of spike strips stopped a Buford man who allegedly led a handful of law enforcement agencies on a weekend chase reaching speeds as high as 100 mph, police said.

Flowery Branch Police noticed a 2011 gold Toyota Camry around 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, in the city’s downtown area. Chief David Spillers said the car was stolen out of Gainesville and wanted by Gwinnett County Police, who had chased the vehicle earlier that day.

“The vehicle led officers on a chase in the downtown area of Flowery Branch, and at one point attempted to strike one of the officers who was driving another vehicle as the pursuit was underway,” according to Flowery Branch Police.

The suspect vehicle reached speeds of 80-100 mph on McEver Road to Ga. 20, as it eventually headed toward Forsyth County.

Law enforcement from Hall, Gwinnett and Forsyth counties joined the Georgia State Patrol in the pursuit.

The car eventually stopped at the intersection of Ga. 9 and Atlanta Road in Forsyth County, where three people in the car got out and ran into a wooded area.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 unit tracked down the suspected driver, Lamont Washington David, 35.

The other two occupants were not found, though police were unsure if there were any charges for these two people as a result of the chase.

David was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he is being held on a $13,740 bond.

He was charged with aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, driving on the wrong side of the road, speeding, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude.