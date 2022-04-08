Brothers accused of beating taxi driver after refusing to pay $7 fare

After arriving at Centennial Drive in Gainesville, Williams said the two men refused to pay the $7 cab fare and assaulted the driver.

According to the warrants, Guillermo Carmelo-Alonzo punched the driver in the mouth, breaking a tooth off near the gum line. The cab driver also had a cap knocked off another tooth, and two other teeth were loose, according to the warrants.

Guillermo Carmelo-Alonzo was charged with aggravated battery, while Juan Carmelo-Alonzo was charged with misdemeanor party to a crime. According to the warrant, Juan Carmelo-Alonzo did not try to stop his brother “but joined in on the assault.”

Both men were also charged with theft of services.

Williams said the driver was treated at the scene by medics, but she was unsure of his current condition.

Guillermo Carmelo-Alonzo’s attorney, Jake Shapiro, declined to comment when reached Friday, April 8, for comment, and he did not know if his client’s brother had legal representation.

No attorney information was available from Magistrate Court officials Friday.