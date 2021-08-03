Body of missing Marietta man recovered in Shoal Creek area of Lake Lanier

The body of a Marietta man who went missing on Lake Lanier more than two months ago was found Saturday, July 31, according to authorities.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens responded around 3 a.m. Saturday to a report of a body floating in the Shoal Creek area of the lake, DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said.
Hall County Fire Services’ divers recovered the body, who was identified as Xi Zhu, 56.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Army Corps of Engineers also responded to the scene.
Zhu went missing May 29 on the lake after getting off of an inflatable raft to retrieve an oar, authorities said.
“He then went under and did not resurface,” McKinnon previously told The Times. “A search with side scan sonar began immediately.”