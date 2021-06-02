Boats, personal watercraft damaged in marina fire on Lake Lanier

Four boats and two personal watercraft were burned in a Tuesday night fire at Holiday Marina at 6900 Lanier Islands Parkway in South Hall.

No one was injured in the blaze, but one person was evaluated and declined to be taken to the hospital, Hall County Fire Services spokesman Zachary Brackett said.

The June 1 fire, which was reported at about 8:30 p.m., has otherwise been mostly put out and firefighters are putting out hot spots, Brackett said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office. No other details were immediately available.