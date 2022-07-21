Blaze destroys Lula home after firefighters unable to reach it with water

A Lula home was left to burn Thursday after firefighters were unable to reach the home with water, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters were called around 3:50 a.m. to the 9300 block of Skitts Mountain Drive in Lula, where a home roughly 1,000 feet from the main road was fully engulfed in flames.
Fire Rescue said firefighters had to go on foot because the home was not accessible to the firetrucks, and they did not see any hydrants.
With assistance from Georgia Forestry to cut a path around the fire, fire crews contained the spread of the fire.
“Along with the distance, lack of water supply and the extent of the fire on arrival, the residence was left to burn out,” according to the fire department
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.