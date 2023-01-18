Barn destroyed in Gainesville blaze

A barn was destroyed Tuesday, Jan. 17, on Clarks Bridge Road in Gainesville after it was engulfed in flames, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded after 4 p.m. Tuesday to the 3600 block of Clarks Bridge Road, though the closest hydrant was about a mile away.
With help from the White County Fire Department’s tanker, Hall County firefighters shuttled in water to extinguish the fire.
The barn was deemed a total loss, but no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.