Barn destroyed in Gainesville blaze
0119 2023 Barn
A barn was destroyed in a fire Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, on Clarks Bridge Road in Gainesville. (Photo provided by Hall County Fire Rescue)

A barn was destroyed Tuesday, Jan. 17, on Clarks Bridge Road in Gainesville after it was engulfed in flames, according to authorities.

Hall County firefighters responded after 4 p.m. Tuesday to the 3600 block of Clarks Bridge Road, though the closest hydrant was about a mile away.

With help from the White County Fire Department’s tanker, Hall County firefighters shuttled in water to extinguish the fire.

The barn was deemed a total loss, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.