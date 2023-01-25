By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bank robbery suspect arrested at Gainesville motel
Gainesville police released a photo of a man who robbed the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo provided by Gainesville police)

Previous story: A man has been arrested in the Regions Bank armed robbery Tuesday on Shallowford Road, police said. 

David Brian Ross, 36, was arrested at the Motel 6 on 1585 Monroe Dr. in Gainesville overnight, the Gainesville Police Department said on social media. 

Ross has been charged with robbery and theft by taking. Police said he entered the bank about 11:15 a.m., pulled a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt, police said. 

Based on still images from security camera footage, Ross was not wearing any kind of face covering. He fled in a newer model Ford F-150, police said. 

Police said they were able to locate Ross thanks to help from the public. 

“We appreciate the help of the public and their willingness to provide us with the much needed information to solve this case,” Police Chief Jay Parrish said.


The Regions Bank on Shallowford Road was robbed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. A man escaped the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. - photo by Brian Wellmeier