Authorities: Roughly 30 credit, debit cards stolen in South Hall entering auto cases

A Union City man is facing numerous charges of entering auto to commit theft after an investigation in South Hall, according to authorities.
Quaves Jermaine Sterling, 22, was booked into the Hall County Jail Wednesday, June 17. Investigators were trying to finalize the charges “with the number for Sterling expected to reach 40,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release.
The investigation started late Tuesday, June 16, in the Reunion residential development after numerous entering auto calls.
“According to the initial examination, Sheriff’s Office detectives believe there were approximately 50 such cases in the development, with roughly 30 credit and/or debit cards among the stolen items,” Booth wrote in a news release.
Sterling was found in a victim’s pickup truck around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Cedar Springs Lane, Booth said. He was arrested after a short chase on foot, and deputies had help with officers from the Braselton and Flowery Branch police departments.
“Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office also continue to follow leads for other potential suspects in the crimes,” Booth wrote.