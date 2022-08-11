6 teens arrested after stolen Cadillac, Mercury SUV, Ford Escape seen on I-985

Six teenagers from DeKalb County were charged after authorities found stolen cars Wednesday, Aug. 10, on Interstate 985, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 4 a.m. Wednesday on 985 near exit 16 after a 911 call about suspicious activity.

Deputies found three cars on the southbound shoulder — including one believed to be broken down — and a group of teenagers, who had run from the cars, Sheriff’s Office spokesman B.J. Williams said.