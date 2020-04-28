19-year-old suffers gunshot wound to torso on Browns Bridge Road

A suspect pulled a gun and fired at least once during a Monday night fight on Browns Bridge Road, striking a 19-year-old in the torso, police said.

Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said officers were called out after 8 p.m. Monday, April 27, to the 1900 block of Browns Bridge Road between a residential area and the Havertys.

Van said there was a fight among several people when a suspect, described as a Hispanic male, fired the gun at least once during the fight.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was struck in the torso.

“Whoever he was with, they got into the car and then they took him to the hospital,” Van said.

A third-party witness in the area called 911.

Van said the victim is in stable condition and receiving treatment.

Investigators are trying to find out why the group was congregated there and what instigated the fight.

Van said the case is under active investigation.