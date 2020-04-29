11 Sheriff’s Office employees tested for COVID-19 after inmate tested positive

A man arrested by Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the man told deputies during his arrest that he was COVID-19 positive but recanted.

Though he was asymptomatic, the man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for medical clearance and testing for the virus.

He was then transported to the jail and placed in medical isolation “due to his claim of being infected,” Booth wrote in an email.

The Sheriff’s Office learned Monday, April 27, that the man had tested positive.

Booth said 11 Sheriff’s Office employees had some form of contact with the man, and all of them have been tested for the virus. Those results are pending as of Wednesday, April 29.

“Three of those employees will remain quarantined at home due to the degree of contact they had with the arrestee. The other eight employees are at home, but will be allowed to return to work pending medical clearance,” Booth wrote in an email.

The man is still in the Hall County Jail.