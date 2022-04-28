1 seriously injured after Gainesville crash between box truck, motorcycle

One person was seriously injured after a box truck turned in front of a motorcyclist around 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, in Gainesville.
Gainesville Police responded to a wreck on McEver Road at Browns Bridge Road. Lt. Kevin Holbrook said Dylan Gooch, 31, was driving northbound on a motorcycle when a southbound box truck, driven by James Wehunt, 64, made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.
Holbrook said Gooch was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in serious condition.
Wehunt was uninjured.
The crash is still under investigation.