This Gainesville pop-up gallery is showcasing ‘quarantine’ pieces

Amid the pandemic, local artists have channeled their emotions and free time into something beautiful.

The Quinlan Visual Arts Center on Green St. in Gainesville is showcasing a pop-up exhibit of work from North Georgia artists who have spent the last couple of months letting their creativity run wild. The collection’s pieces show the talent of the Georgia Art League, which is headquartered at the Quinlan.

“We’re back in the game again,” Nancy Rhodes, president of the Georgia Art League said. “We didn’t just lay down and let this time in our culture stifle us in our creative work. Artists have this energy. If they don’t let it out in artwork, it comes out in less positive ways.”

Nairika Cornett, executive director of the Quinlan, said the pop-up art exhibit is free for public viewing until Tuesday, Aug. 11. Each piece on display is available for purchased.

“There’s such a variety of talent and artistic styles,” Cornett said. “It’s right here. Gainesville is really good about supporting local art. This is a good option for people to come view art and purchase very affordable art.”