‘We have a big American family now.’ Gainesville families rally to give family fleeing Ukraine a place to call home

The Georges wanted to do something, but they were going to need some help.



Enter friends Chris and Lois Ehlers, Dr. Zachary and Joanie Taylor, and John and Debra Ulam. All four couples live at Cresswind at Lake Lanier, a 55-plus gated community.

“We all started talking individually and wanted to help,” Chris Ehler said. “It’s just been a blessing and one miracle after another.”

“We felt that we may not be able to help everyone, but we can make a difference for a family,” Lois Ehler added.

Enter the Rudnytskyi family: Hennadii Rudnytskyi, 64, his wife Alina Rudnytska, 43, and their son Anton, 15.

According to Alina, the family lived in a nine-story apartment building near Boryspil International Airport in Ukraine. Once a popular location, during the war the airport became “an object that was attacked several times by Russia.”

“Our house was the most dangerous in the city,” she said.

Jack George made contact with the family via Welcome.US, which helps bring immigrants from Afghanistan and Ukraine to the United States. He didn’t want to inquire about how to sponsor a Ukrainian family through social media because “the families and individuals aren’t vetted,” he said.

“There’s a lot of effort to bring families to the United States,” said Jack of the website’s viability, describing the meeting process as “kind of like a dating site.”

With the assurance the Rudnytskyis were who they said they were, the families began exchanging messages.

The next steps included asking the family if they wanted to be sponsored by the Georges. They agreed and the process began in earnest on July 25, 2022, Alina’s birthday, but not without a lot of help from many others in Gainesville.