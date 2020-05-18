The story of the violinist in the Publix parking lot on Thompson Bridge Road

As Nicolae Giani closes his eyes and plays his electric violin, the tone around him transforms.



People stop in their tracks to listen as music pours out of the tiny strip of parking lot to the left of Publix on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville.

Others will sit on the plot of grass near Giani to eat food and enjoy his melody on a sunny day.

“That’s why we’ve got our door open,” Susan Crowe, staff member of The Scrub Closet, said. “We have thoroughly enjoyed it. His music is pleasant, it’s not disrupting anybody.”