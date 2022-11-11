By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Photos: Veterans recognized at Lakewood Baptist Church
11122022 VETERANSDAY 11.jpg

The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7 Sr. Vice Commander Dustin Tew delivers the POW/MIA narrative Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, during the annual Veterans Day Program.

by Scott Rogers
11122022 VETERANSDAY 10.jpg

U.S. Army Reserve Veteran Donald Simone mingles with other veterans Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Lakewood Baptist Church prior to the annual Veterans Day Program.

by Scott Rogers
11122022 VETERANSDAY 8.jpg

Visitors attend the 2022 Veterans Day Program Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Lakewood Baptist Church. The annual event is sponsored by The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7, Unit 7 Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion 7.

by Scott Rogers
11122022 VETERANSDAY 6.jpg

The Hall County Sheriff's Office Color Guard enters Lakewood Baptist Church Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, for the Veterans Day Program. The annual event is sponsored by The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7, Unit 7 Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion 7.

by Scott Rogers
11122022 VETERANSDAY 7.jpg

Visitors attend the 2022 Veterans Day Program Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Lakewood Baptist Church. The annual event is sponsored by The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7, Unit 7 Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion 7.

by Scott Rogers
11122022 VETERANSDAY 4.jpg

American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7 Commander Andre’ Castleberry salutes Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, as the Colors are presented during the annual Veterans Day Program at Lakewood Baptist Church. The event is sponsored by The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7, Unit 7 Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion 7.

by Scott Rogers
11122022 VETERANSDAY 5.jpg

The POW/MIA Missing Man table is set up Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Lakewood Baptist Church during the annual Veteran's Day Program.

by Scott Rogers
11122022 VETERANSDAY 2.jpg

Rock Creek Vietnam Veteran Thomas Halley salutes as The Colors are presented Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Veterans Day Program at Lakewood Baptist Church. The annual event is sponsored by The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7, Unit 7 Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion 7.

by Scott Rogers
11122022 VETERANSDAY 3.jpg

Vietnam Veteran Eddie D. Christian is presented a quilt from the Quilts of Valor organization Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, during the Veterans Day Program at Lakewood Baptist Church. Quilts of Valor presented eight handmade quilts to local veterans during the program.

by Scott Rogers
11122022 VETERANSDAY 1.jpg

Col. Larkin "Bill" Vance speaks Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, on his 30 years in the military during the Veterans Day Program at Lakewood Baptist Church. The annual event is sponsored by The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7, Unit 7 Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion 7.

by Scott Rogers