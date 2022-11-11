Photos: Veterans recognized at Lakewood Baptist Church

The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7 Sr. Vice Commander Dustin Tew delivers the POW/MIA narrative Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, during the annual Veterans Day Program.
U.S. Army Reserve Veteran Donald Simone mingles with other veterans Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Lakewood Baptist Church prior to the annual Veterans Day Program.
Visitors attend the 2022 Veterans Day Program Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Lakewood Baptist Church. The annual event is sponsored by The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7, Unit 7 Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion 7.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office Color Guard enters Lakewood Baptist Church Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, for the Veterans Day Program. The annual event is sponsored by The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7, Unit 7 Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion 7.
American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7 Commander Andre’ Castleberry salutes Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, as the Colors are presented during the annual Veterans Day Program at Lakewood Baptist Church. The event is sponsored by The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7, Unit 7 Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion 7.
The POW/MIA Missing Man table is set up Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Lakewood Baptist Church during the annual Veteran's Day Program.
Rock Creek Vietnam Veteran Thomas Halley salutes as The Colors are presented Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Veterans Day Program at Lakewood Baptist Church. The annual event is sponsored by The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7, Unit 7 Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion 7.
Vietnam Veteran Eddie D. Christian is presented a quilt from the Quilts of Valor organization Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, during the Veterans Day Program at Lakewood Baptist Church. Quilts of Valor presented eight handmade quilts to local veterans during the program.
Col. Larkin "Bill" Vance speaks Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, on his 30 years in the military during the Veterans Day Program at Lakewood Baptist Church. The annual event is sponsored by The American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7, Unit 7 Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion 7.