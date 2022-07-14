‘My cup runneth over’: In the last century, Jane Bing has made every day count

She attended Washington University in St. Louis, where she met her late husband, Hardy Glenn.

“I met him because I broke a date with one of his fraternity brothers and he wanted to meet who turned this ‘ol guy down,” Bing said. “He called me a couple times and we started dating.”

Glenn was a captain in the U.S. Navy, and served in World War II and the Korean War. According to Bing, the two were engaged when the first war began, but decided not to wed until Glenn returned home.

“What if he didn’t come back? What if I was pregnant? I’d be alone. So, we just waited.”

They married when Bing was about 21 — which Bing found was a bit of an anomaly amongst her Southern counterparts.

“I didn’t realize Southern girls get married early; they thought I was an old maid.”

The couple had two sons, Steven, who lives in Hall County, and Jeff, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona. Both sons are in their 70s.

During their 20-year stint as a military family, the Glenns picked up and moved about 40 times, Bing recalled, claiming addresses like Georgetown and Washington, D.C.; the seventh floor of a high-rise in 1960s New York City; the American Embassy and, later, a village in Manila in the Philippines; Tokyo; and Honolulu.

“There are a lot of pretty places that you remember,” Bing reminisced. Manila was hot and Honolulu was lovely, she said, but none of the locales make her wax poetic quite like New York.

“I cried when we got there, and I cried when we left. I loved it.”

After the service, Glenn involved himself in documentary filmmaking, Bing said, until he suffered a fatal heart attack, leaving her a widow at 37.

“It was difficult,” she said. “Luckily, I had a mother and father still living. When God dealt out people, I got wonderful parents. They said, ‘Come live with us.’”

Bing moved back home with her sons in tow and found a job purveying handmade wares at a Native American-owned shop within walking distance of her parents’ house. She made $1.75 an hour.

Bing eventually remarried, for a stint, and moved to Denver, then to the Lake of the Ozarks to be near her parents when their health began to wane. Then, she bought a duplex with her late husband’s sister-in-law in Rolla, Missouri, where she lived and drove around in her Toyota Corolla before moving to Georgia at 89 or 90.

Bing said she didn’t come through the pandemic unscathed; she got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine not knowing she already had the virus, which developed into pneumonia and forced her to spend a brief stint in the hospital. The vaccine, she said, “that’s what saved me.”

Aside from her bout with COVID, Bing has managed to maintain her hearing, sharpness of mind and good health — which she attributes, in part, to housing “the” hangout spot for her sons and their childhood friends.

“What else do you have a house for? Most of them behaved, and they were welcome any time. I think that’s what helped me live this long. And I think I ate fairly good, to a degree.”

Bing has borne witness to many societal changes in her time, and finds herself repeating her parents’ old refrain: “My parents used to say, ‘When we were young…’ And I thought, ‘I’m never going to say that.’ But now I say, ‘When I was young…’”

She feels strongly that today’s politics “have gotten out of hand,” but is reminded that “those kinds of things went on years ago, too.”

Though not without flickers of hardship and heartache, Bing’s highlight reel is long and rambling. Although she says she doesn’t feel a century old, she’s grateful for all the highs and lows the years have brought.

“I’ve had sadness in my life, with my husband dying. When he died, I thought (the sun) wouldn’t shine again, that it was the end of the world. But it did. … My cup runneth over with friends.

“We never know how it’s all going to turn out,” she said. “Make every day count, and try to be happy, if you can.”