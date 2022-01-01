Meet Hall County’s first baby of 2022

Reflecting on his son becoming Hall County’s first baby born in 2022, Max Avery borrowed a quote from the movie “Talladega Nights.”

“If you’re not first, you’re last,” Avery said.

In any case, Avery and the mother, Ashley Davis, are celebrating the birth of their first child, Maxwell Avery, at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.