Meet Hall County’s first baby of 2022

Reflecting on his son becoming Hall County’s first baby born in 2022, Max Avery borrowed a quote from the movie “Talladega Nights.”
“If you’re not first, you’re last,” Avery said.
In any case, Avery and the mother, Ashley Davis, are celebrating the birth of their first child, Maxwell Avery, at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
At 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches, Maxwell is doing well.
“He’s been sleeping a lot,” said Davis, who also is doing fine.
She said the attention the Flowery Branch couple is getting for having the first baby is exciting. And she looks forward to being able to share that detail with Maxwell when he gets older.
Both Avery and Davis are in school at the moment, with Davis training for a career in human resources and Avery pursuing a logistics degree.
The couple is getting more than recognition from having the first baby.
They’ll receive through Northeast Georgia Health System Auxiliary and Safe Kids Northeast Georgia a $150 Target gift card, clothing, blankets, a teddy bear and a portable playpen, among other gifts.
“We got a good amount of stuff, and it’s all really cute,” Davis said.
Blair Kendall Ann Driscoll was the first baby of the year at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, born at 3:01 p.m. Saturday.
Blair was followed by twin Salem Raime Lynn Driscoll at 3:03 p.m. Blair was 19 inches and 5 pounds, 1 ounce, and Salem was 19 3/4 inches and 5 pounds, 12 ounces.
The babies' mother is Cora Amber Johns.