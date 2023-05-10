‘Making change happen where she could’: First female Gainesville Police officer dies at 72

Despite only being with the department from 1973-1975, Theriault remains an important part of the department’s history, said Chad White, retired Gainesville Police Department captain and de facto historian.

“She was instrumental in paving the way for women to serve at the police department,” White told The Times in an email.

Theriault began working for the department in 1973, but began her journey to becoming an officer a year later when she became the first female to complete the police academy, according to White.

When asked in a 1974 Times interview what it was like to work alongside male officers, Theriault said, “It’s just like working with your brothers. They’re not prejudiced, and they’re giving me a chance. I’m treated just like another patrolman but with the respect of a woman. You couldn’t ask for a better bunch of men.”

Theriault went on to continue her public service career as an EMT for the Jones County Volunteer Fire Department and as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for the state’s Office of Child Advocate. She also took over the family poultry business, DeLong’s Gizzard Equipment, Inc. in Macon and led it for 20 years.

“This in itself is a great accomplishment in an industry that until recent years have been male dominant,” grandson Trey Murray told The Times.

Theriault was born in Gainesville on July 3, 1950, and attended Greenwood Baptist Church. She was married to Russell Paul Theriault, who preceded her in death.

Theriault is survived by her six children, Dawn Nickles, Carrie Smith, Mary Murray, Bobby Harris, Sabrina Watkins and Susan Spaven. Theriault is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, her sister Becky Etheridge and cousin Gail Henderson. Her three brothers, David, Ricky and Roger DeLong, preceded her in death.

“She was an awesome person with a heart as big as an ocean, and she never met a stranger,” Murray said of her mother. “She loved spending time with each of her children as well as the grandkids. She loved her Georgia Bulldogs.”

Trey Murray described her grandmother spending a couple of hours during fall afternoons watching Georgia play football on television.

“We are saddened by her passing, but we are confident that we will see her again one day as she was a saved Christian and is with Jesus and my grandfather.”

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Greenwood Baptist Church. Burial will be at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Gray.