Lakeside neighborhood displaying ‘hearts for heroes,’ calls on others to show support for first responders
Community members of Timberidge on Lanier have started the Hearts for Heroes initiative inside their neighborhood hanging bright red wooden hearts and signs to show support of doctors, nurses and first responders. - photo by Scott Rogers
Kelsey Podo
The Times
Updated: April 2, 2020, 3:22 p.m.

The daily sacrifices made by first responders and those in the medical field amid the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t gone unnoticed by the residents of Timberidge of Lanier.

When people enter the gated community, which lies between Murrayville and Dawsonville along the Chestatee River side of Lake Lanier, they’re greeted by a collection of large wooden hearts that adorn trees, mailboxes and doors.

Community members of Timberidge on Lanier have started the Hearts for Heroes initiative inside their neighborhood hanging bright red wooden hearts to show their support of doctors, nurses and first responders. - photo by Scott Rogers

“We want to thank doctors and nurses, and the front-line people,” Agnes Hamilton said. “Everybody has just got to work together on this thing.”

Pam Willis said she came up with the “hearts for heroes” initiative after seeing a social media post that encouraged people to display their appreciation for those fighting the novel virus. She then brought the idea before the neighborhood’s active group of 14 women, The Link Ladies, who rallied behind the idea. 

“We call ourselves that because a chain link can never be broken,” Willis said. “We meet once a month and talk about ways to improve the community.”

With her jigsaw and an abundance of red paint, Willis set to work at making wooden hearts to place around Timberidge of Lanier.

“We want to let them know that we’re thinking about them, praying for them and all in this together,” Willis said. “We all need that right now at this difficult time.”

Hamilton said so far a couple of nurses and one police officer have spotted the wooden signs of appreciation. 

She hopes other communities in Hall County will join the initiative. 

“It’s just a nice gesture,” she said. “It might be something nice neighborhoods can do to show their support of people who are out there risking their lives.”

Agnes Hamilton adds a few more thumbtacks to a note hanging at the exit of her Timberidge on Lanier community Wednesday, April 1, 2020, where community members have started a Hearts for Heroes initiative where they hang bright res wooden hearts to show their support of doctors, nurses and first responders. - photo by Scott Rogers
