Jim Mathis Jr., local philanthropist/Olympics organizer, has died at 77 Jim Mathis mingles with others during the Junior Achievement Northeast Georgia Business Hall of Fame Gala at the Chattahoochee Country Club. Mathis, who was one of the honorees of the night, is most known for his part in bringing the 1996 Summer Olympics to Hall County and organizing thousands of volunteers for the Games. (File photo) - photo by Erin O. Smith Jim Mathis Jr., a longtime Gainesville philanthropist who also was instrumental in drawing the 1996 Olympic Games to Lake Lanier, died Monday, Jan. 29.