“It could have easily been much more tragic’: Gainesville boy, 9, saves parents and two dogs from house fire Rylan Chambers, 9, walks through his former house on Hilltop Circle Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, which has heavy smoke damage following a fire weeks ago. It was Rylan's heroism that saved the family and their two dogs from the blaze for which he was recognized by the Hall County Board of Commissioners. - photo by Scott Rogers “Fire! Fire! Fire!” 9-year-old Rylan Chambers screamed as he rushed into his parents’ bedroom.