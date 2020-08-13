Is this Gainesville family up for the challenge on season finale of ABC’s ‘Don’t’ ?

A Gainesville family foursome will try to win $100,000 Thursday, Aug. 13, on the ABC show “Don’t.”



The season finale of the game show series will feature the Williams family — siblings Graham, Nathan, Leita and Reagan — attempting a series of challenges. All four graduated from Gainesville High School.

Graham Williams said he and his brothers had previously applied for a show but never heard back.

Bored in class one day, Reagan Williams typed up what he thought would be the funniest application.

“I was trying to make myself laugh, hoping that I could make someone else laugh me with me,” Reagan Williams said. “Out of nowhere a couple weeks later, I heard back from a random phone number who happened to be one of the marketing or hiring agents for this show, ‘Don’t.’”