How Hall is banding together to aid Kentucky tornado victims

“It’s a lot of hands getting involved, so the more we can communicate, the less we overlap,” Syfan said.

At least 74 people were killed in Kentucky alone, and the total death toll across several states stood at 88 Monday. Officials believe the death toll in Kentucky will be lower than initially feared because many more people escaped a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, than first thought.

Across the state, about 26,000 homes and businesses were without electricity, according to poweroutage.us, including nearly all of those in Mayfield. More than 10,000 homes and businesses have no water, and another 17,000 are under boil-water advisories, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett told reporters.