How Hall is banding together to aid Kentucky tornado victims

Hall County businesses and community members came together Monday, Dec. 13, to bring needed supplies to those affected by the tornadoes in Kentucky.
Around 2 p.m. Monday, Steve Syfan of Syfan Logistics said he was about to jump on a conference call with people from around the state to coordinate help.
“It’s a lot of hands getting involved, so the more we can communicate, the less we overlap,” Syfan said.
At least 74 people were killed in Kentucky alone, and the total death toll across several states stood at 88 Monday. Officials believe the death toll in Kentucky will be lower than initially feared because many more people escaped a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, than first thought.
Across the state, about 26,000 homes and businesses were without electricity, according to poweroutage.us, including nearly all of those in Mayfield. More than 10,000 homes and businesses have no water, and another 17,000 are under boil-water advisories, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett told reporters.
Syfan Logistics, Pilgrim’s and other companies were collaborating for the relief effort, with items being dropped off at the Turbo Truck Center on Old Candler Road in Gainesville.
The items needed were: baby formula, baby food, diapers, baby wipes, baby bottles, trash bags, paper plates, toilet paper, paper towels, plastic cutlery, soft drinks, sports drinks, bread, canned goods, manual can openers, crackers, nuts, chips, peanut butter, jelly and dried fruit.
J&J Foods donated a truckload of water that left Sunday, Dec. 12, which is why organizers were not asking for community donations of water.
Syfan said they had four pallets of styrofoam to-go plates to help people who are making food for communities that have lost power.
He said they were also going to pick up pallets of King’s Hawaiian rolls.
Syfan said they extended their donation window to 6 p.m. Monday “but we said we won’t leave as long as cars are coming in.”
“Our plan is to leave with what we’ve got (Monday night), because they need it now — the baby food, the formula, paper products …,” Syfan said. “That is what they’ve asked for, so that’s what we’re giving them. Then, we’ll probably start a third truck (Tuesday) and see how it fills up.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.