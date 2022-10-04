His wife’s jewelry was lost for 6 years. Nearly 2 years after her death, it’s been found

It was a set of dog tags mixed in with the jewelry that led Kitchens to Ellen’s obituary and, eventually, to Bill.

“I don’t believe in coincidences,” Bill said. “I just think this was a God thing.”

Kitchens and her husband, Richard, were no stranger to sending forgotten items back to guests who’d left them behind, “but this time it didn’t happen that way,” she said. “No one said they had left anything.”

The Kitchens themselves weren’t even aware of the hidden jewelry until a few weeks ago. The Kitchens sold their beach house shortly after the Wittels’ last stay, Rebecca said, and the jewelry wound up in a box in Richard’s office.

“It sounds strange that we wouldn’t know, but what happened was some people were helping us move all the stuff out and it probably just got lost in some of our stuff,” Kitchens said. “We have lots of things from relatives who have died and left things, so we just assumed that’s what it was. We were just so delighted that he was able to get something back that was so important to him and to his daughters.”

According to Bill, a memory from about 35 years ago likely spurred Ellen to take the jewelry to the beach house and squirrel it away inside.

While the couple were staying in a resort in St. Thomas, a pair of thieves broke into their room and stole Ellen’s gold necklace. Not wanting to risk a repeat of the same ordeal, she took them with her rather than leaving them unguarded at home.

“I’m sure that was planted on her brain forever,” Bill said.

What’s interesting about Ellen, Bill said, is she rarely, if ever, wore most of the jewelry she owned. She accessorized very simplistically, with a modest pair of earrings, a gold chain and her mother’s wedding rings.

“She just wasn’t flashy,” Bill said.