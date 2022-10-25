His great-grandfather was a prisoner of war. Now, this 9-year-old is walking 100 miles to raise money for veterans

The late William Dewey Freeman Jr. was forced to march 1,000 miles as a prisoner of war during the Korean War in the early 1950s.

Today, his 9-year-old great-grandson Evan Murrer is embarking on a trek of his own to honor his memory and raise money for other POWs and veterans.

Freeman, who was known as Bill — or “Wild Willie” among his army pals — died on May 27 at the age of 93.

“My grandfather had walked 1,000 miles in three months in the POW camp,” said Evan’s mother, Renee Murrer. “So Evan and I decided that, as a family, we were going to walk 100 miles in 30 days.”

They’ve logged 78 miles so far.