Hall County resident celebrates 107 years of life marked by tenderness, love and understanding

Encinas was born Jan. 15, 1915, in Corongo, a province in the northern highlands of Peru flanked by picturesque rivers, waterfalls and hot springs still vivid in his mind’s eye.

“Back then, when life was simple, you would go into the hot springs and after that, eat a good, good breakfast,” Encinas said.

Around age 20 or 30 — specific details that have grown foggy with time and age — he moved to Lima, where he worked as a police officer before retiring to pursue a degree in education, which launched his second career as an elementary school teacher.

He stayed in Lima until just before his 100th birthday, when he moved to Hall County to be near his family. Now, he lives in Braselton with his daughter, Perla Encinas, who left her industrial engineering career to become her father’s primary caregiver.

The oldest in a family of five children, Encinas has three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His one remaining sibling, a sister, will turn 100 this year.

Having gone a full century with no need for the English language, Encinas is fluent in Castilian Spanish and Quechua, an indigenous language of Peru.