Gainesville ‘Jeopardy!’ champion reflects on Alex Trebek, special moment they shared

Before Dhruv Gaur ever thought about applying for "Jeopardy!”, Alex Trebek was just the friendly, familiar host on the TV screen for a half-hour every night.

“As a kind of nerdy kid who was very curious, loved learning about the world, those were some of the best 30 minutes of any day was the time that ‘Jeopardy!’ was on,” said Gaur, who won the show’s college tournament in April 2018 and took home $100,000.

Gaur, of Gainesville, said a friend texted him Sunday about Trebek’s death.

Trebek, who announced in 2019 that he had advanced pancreatic cancer, died at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family and friends, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said. He was 80.

The Canadian-born host, who made a point of informing fans about his health directly, spoke in a calm, even tone as he revealed his illness and hope for a cure in a video posted March 6, 2019.

“I think my first reaction was, I think, like a lot of people, just incredibly sad and a little bit shocked,” Gaur said. “Obviously, pancreatic cancer is a very serious disease, and everyone including Alex knew that this could happen, but it’s hard not to be shocked in these situations.”