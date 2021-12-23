Gainesville couple’s decades-old hobby keeps Christmas spirit close to home

Relics of Christmas past reside inside one Gainesville home, conjuring the spirit of Charles Dickens and Victorian England.

The relics, figurine merchants and villagers milling about a model township composed of more than 70 custom houses, churches and shops produced by Department 56, belong to Bruce and Dayna Bell.

Married just shy of 50 years, the couple has built their own Dickens Village collection piece by intricate piece, scouring specialty gift stores and catalogs, thrift shops and antique malls for the greater part of their years together.