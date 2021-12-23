Gainesville couple’s decades-old hobby keeps Christmas spirit close to home

Relics of Christmas past reside inside one Gainesville home, conjuring the spirit of Charles Dickens and Victorian England.
The relics, figurine merchants and villagers milling about a model township composed of more than 70 custom houses, churches and shops produced by Department 56, belong to Bruce and Dayna Bell.
Married just shy of 50 years, the couple has built their own Dickens Village collection piece by intricate piece, scouring specialty gift stores and catalogs, thrift shops and antique malls for the greater part of their years together.
According to Dayna, it all started with a family camping trip, where they came across a few of the collection’s displays in their campground’s pavilion. The couple bought a trio of houses derived from Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” for $100, slowly acquiring additional accessories year by year.
“We started out with three houses, and then we’d get one a Christmas — it took forever,” Dayna recounted.
Today, the collection fills their formal dining room and takes about three weeks to set up.
“It’s a major production,” Bruce said. “It’s an addiction once you get involved. You can go broke real quick (adding to the collection). Some of them are worth a lot more (than others), but it’s not about the value. We do it for our enjoyment.”
The Bells joined the Gainesville community eight years ago by way of Wisconsin. For them, the decades-old hobby helps keep the magic of Christmas — and the joys of marriage — alive.
“It’s when Christ was born, and that’s very important in our lives,” Dayna said. “It just kind of brings us together every year. Enjoying the same things together keeps you together. We’ve always done things together; in the middle of the week we’ll pack a picnic lunch, get in the car and go somewhere. We don’t know where we’re going, but we’re going somewhere for a picnic.”
In their retirement, the Bells’ tradition has urged them to slow down and savor the holiday season, reflecting on all the highs and lows they’ve faced together and the ways that faith, hope and love have seen them through.
“You think of the villages and families that filled them during that time — they lived like this and they still made it through and were happy without any modern conveniences, so why are we complaining because of whatever it is?” Bruce said.
“Everybody has their ups and downs,” Dayna said. “If you keep an open mind and an open heart and keep your family and God first, things seem to work out.”