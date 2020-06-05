Conversations: 'I was just so used to it that I didn’t feel like I could do anything'

When Christen Lott Hunte, 27, of Gainesville, watched the video of George Floyd crying out for his mother in pain, she said her heart broke.

“There was no shock, it was more so outrage than anything,” she said. “Personally, I feel like in the past when these situations come up, I don’t feel like I did enough. It became so common that I was just so used to it that I didn’t feel like I could do anything.”

On the afternoon of Saturday, May 30, Lott Hunte decided “enough was enough.”