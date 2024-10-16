Compassion beyond the grave: New Nurse Honor Guard chapter pays tribute to dedicated caregivers A Nurses Honor Guard chapter, the Greater Lake Lanier Nurse Honor Guard, formed in August 2024. They pay tribute to deceased nurses at funerals, at no charge to the families. From left are Barbora Snuggs, Laura Bell, Heather Ayers, Betty Cantrell and Wendy Earnest. Not pictured are Taylor Travis, Kristin Bennett, Carol Webster and Macy Greenway. Even after death, a nurse is often remembered for the compassionate care they showed others during their professional lives.