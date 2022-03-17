Boys & Girls Clubs’ Jaiyah Stringer is ‘victorious’

A passionate mental health advocate, Stringer plans to devote her work as a psychologist to teenagers in her own community who, like herself, have faced their share of hardships and difficulties. She hopes to be an ally and normalize open conversations about personal struggles and mental health.



“(As teenagers) we go through a lot and a lot of people don’t like to talk about it,” Stringer said. “But I feel like it needs to be talked about.”

For Stringer, BGCL was the place that helped her find her voice — and the place that helped her see life was worth living.

“I was going through some things for a long, long time and without (BGCL), I wouldn’t be standing here today,” she said. “For me, (BGCL) is like a second family. It’s a place that I can really call home and be comfortable being myself in … and it’s where I really came out of my shell. It allowed me to open up to the world.”

Through BGCL, Stringer has also forged lifelong friendships and gained clearer understanding that regardless of what life may throw at her, she’s never alone.

“I was isolated from the world by my own choice (before BGCL),” Stringer said. “Being around a bunch of kids my age that had similar lifestyles as me and similar home lives helped me to open myself up from a friend point of view and helped me be a better friend and a better person overall.”

Borrowing from an overarching theme in Stringer’s candidate speech, club director Gabe Copeland emphasized that Stringer and the idea of being victorious are one and the same.

“Jaiyah actually wears the name ‘victorious,’” said Copeland, who was BGCL Youth of the Year in 2016. “When you talk about Jaiyah, you talk about obstacles, you talk about overcoming, you talk about the things that not just Jaiyah goes through but many teens go through. Being named Youth of the Year, she can actually take this title and be the voice to so many other youth who feel as if no one else is there for them and can help them realize that there are people out there that can help you.”