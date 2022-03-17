Boys & Girls Clubs’ Jaiyah Stringer is ‘victorious’

From the time she was 8 years old, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier have claimed a special place in the heart of Jaiyah Stringer.
Now, the Gainesville High School junior is the face of the program — a rite of passage granted when she was named BGCL Youth of the Year.
According to the organization, Youth of the Year is a prestigious honor worn by “an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.”
A runner-up for the title in 2019, Stringer was one of three “outstanding” candidates, according to BGCL, who wrote and polished essays, delivered speeches and sat through interviews conducted to determine the winner.
“I worked really hard for this,” Stringer said. “I feel that I do deserve this title and I’m going to use it to the best of my ability to get my message out.”
In addition to the title, Stringer was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from the Duane Hinshaw Scholarship Fund, which will go to good use when she begins her psychology degree at the University of West Georgia.
A passionate mental health advocate, Stringer plans to devote her work as a psychologist to teenagers in her own community who, like herself, have faced their share of hardships and difficulties. She hopes to be an ally and normalize open conversations about personal struggles and mental health.
“(As teenagers) we go through a lot and a lot of people don’t like to talk about it,” Stringer said. “But I feel like it needs to be talked about.”
For Stringer, BGCL was the place that helped her find her voice — and the place that helped her see life was worth living.
“I was going through some things for a long, long time and without (BGCL), I wouldn’t be standing here today,” she said. “For me, (BGCL) is like a second family. It’s a place that I can really call home and be comfortable being myself in … and it’s where I really came out of my shell. It allowed me to open up to the world.”
Through BGCL, Stringer has also forged lifelong friendships and gained clearer understanding that regardless of what life may throw at her, she’s never alone.
“I was isolated from the world by my own choice (before BGCL),” Stringer said. “Being around a bunch of kids my age that had similar lifestyles as me and similar home lives helped me to open myself up from a friend point of view and helped me be a better friend and a better person overall.”
Borrowing from an overarching theme in Stringer’s candidate speech, club director Gabe Copeland emphasized that Stringer and the idea of being victorious are one and the same.
“Jaiyah actually wears the name ‘victorious,’” said Copeland, who was BGCL Youth of the Year in 2016. “When you talk about Jaiyah, you talk about obstacles, you talk about overcoming, you talk about the things that not just Jaiyah goes through but many teens go through. Being named Youth of the Year, she can actually take this title and be the voice to so many other youth who feel as if no one else is there for them and can help them realize that there are people out there that can help you.”
Stringer said she sees herself returning to the program as a leader “when I’m older and understand more things so that I can be what the staff members were for me to the younger generation.”
In the meantime, she’s proud to be a mentor and role model to younger club members.
“It’s been very flattering, knowing that people actually look up to me and see me as someone they would want to be,” she said. “For the younger members of the Boys & Girls Club, I try to help them out as best as I can. If they have any questions or have anything going on, if anyone’s upset about anything, I try to speak with them, figure out what’s going on and give them a good push in the right direction because I feel that everybody needs help. I understand from other people’s point of view that (asking for help) could be embarrassing — ‘I can be seen as weak, not strong, I can’t do this myself,’ — and they shouldn’t have to do this themselves. Any time I see a person in need, I try to help them as best as I can.”
Thinking back to a time when she walked in the same pair of shoes, Stringer ponders what she’d say to her former self if she could go back in time.
“Accept help; I was pushing away help for a long, long time,” she said. “I would tell my earlier self, before I got to the point where I didn’t want to be here anymore, ‘Just listen to people, open up to people. People know what you’re going through, people understand you. You’re not by yourself, you’re not alone.’”
According to Copeland, Stringer’s growth over the years is evident to all who know her.
“I’m proud of the person Jaiyah has become,” Copeland said. “To see the person that she was when I first met her and to see the person that she is now, even to see the runner-up for Youth of the Year in 2019 to being named the Youth of the Year in 2022 — the growth and development in those two years has really shown. I think she’ll represent the Boys & Girls Club very well.”
On March 21, Stringer will take her speech to a panel of judges and participate in another interview process to be considered for the title of Georgia Youth of the Year and a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Club of America.
“I know what I can do and I feel like I can do this very well,” Stringer said. “Being nervous is just going to bring a bunch of added stress, so I’m going to choose not to be nervous, because I’ve got this.”
Stringer expressed her thanks for BGCL staff, board members and CEO Steve Mickens in particular.
"Without him, this all wouldn’t have been possible,” she said.