This band of women is making Lula a better place, one good deed at a time

Their recipe for success is simple: “Seasoned wisdom from the older ladies, plus energetic new ideas from the younger ladies and a strong bond of friendships equals powerful ambassadors for the City of Lula and surrounding communities,” the Lula Ladies group motto states.

The group was founded in 2018 by Marilyn Grier, who was a new resident of Lula and recent retiree after teaching for 30 years.

“I wanted to meet more of the ladies in the community of Lula,” Grier said. “We have our church and several churches and things like that, but I wanted it (Lula Ladies) to be a community-type women’s group.”

The group, 37 in active number, is made up of women in their 20s to 80s. Some are natives of Lula, some longtime residents and business owners and some newcomers.

Grier's vision of just coming together for a luncheon once a month “has gone so much beyond that, and reached further than I ever dreamed,” she said.

According to Grier, 98 women's lives have been touched by Lula Ladies over the last four and a half years.

“It's a beautiful thing, that women (of) all ages can come together and we can have a good time and do a lot of giving back to our community,'' said Grier. “No matter how long you've been in Lula, you're just surrounded by friends who come together and they find things in common no matter what the age. We learn from each other.”

Debbie Smith has been a Lula resident since 1965, and is one of the original members of the group.

“Not only do we come together and have fun and enjoy each other; many of these ladies I have become close friends with,” Smith said.

Smith described Lula Ladies as a welcoming, caring and supportive group of women where you won’t find any cliques.

“I learn from all these ladies from their 20s all the way to their 80s,” Smith said. “Everybody has a story to tell from the things you learn in life. You gain wisdom, so we learn from each other.”

The Lula Ladies serve as leaders in community projects such as gathering clothing, blankets and household items for Circle of Hope Domestic Violence Center, feeding Lee Arrendale State Prison workers on Christmas, collecting snacks for Northeast Georgia Health System nurses at the peak of the pandemic, assisting elderly Lula residents with day-to-day tasks when needed and sponsoring mammograms for patients at Good News Clinics.

The ladies have also hosted a benefit yard sale, where they raised $750 and donated four truckloads to Goodwill.

“Whatever we're given, we give it back, and we give it back to wherever there's a need,” said Grier.

In the future, Grier sees the Lula Ladies mentoring other communities interested in starting their own group of do-good members.

“If there are any other communities that would like to start a women's group in their town, I would be more than happy, along with all the ladies that helped me get this going, to mentor them,” Grier said.



Women interested in joining the Lula Ladies can find their booth at the city’s community festivals, including Railroad Days and the Lula Fall Festival, to sign up.