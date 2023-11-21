Area residents remember, reflect on 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination The limousine carrying mortally wounded President John F. Kennedy races toward the hospital seconds after he was shot, Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas. The 60th anniversary of President Kennedy's assassination, marked on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, finds his family, and the country, at a moment many would not have imagined in JFK's lifetime. (AP Photo/Justin Newman, File) A young Tina Carlson was sitting in her sixth grade classroom when the principal hurried in with the terrible news: President John F. Kennedy had been shot.