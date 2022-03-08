A ‘pillar of the community’ and ‘silent leader,’ Mary Hart Wilheit is a woman of distinction

Mary Hart Wilheit was also instrumental in bringing the 1996 Olympics to Lake Lanier and funding a peace garden that has welcomed patients and visitors to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center North Tower in Gainesville since 2011.



Presently, Wilheit holds board-level positions with Piedmont College, Lakeview Academy and North Georgia Community Foundation, the latter of which she is a founding member.

“You have to be (involved in the community),” Wilheit said. “You should be, if you can. You don’t have to give of your means — you can give of your time. We believe — both of us, strongly — that we need to contribute where we can. And we do all levels of giving; we see little things that need to be done (and) we help if we can. It wasn’t a planned effort; it’s just what happened. These organizations that we give to couldn’t function without donations. They’re all something we believe in.”

Wilheit was honored for her contributions and distinction during an award banquet Tuesday at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville.

According to Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia’s chief advancement officer LaDon Shaw, Wilheit is an outstanding citizen who has “done an awful lot to make sure the community is recognized and that everybody is lifted up.”

“She has been a pillar of the community for so long,” Shaw said. “She’s also been a silent leader in many areas, in different nonprofits and in the community. We attribute that to the fact that she was a Girl Scout. Girl Scouts is about leadership and making good decisions, planning and being constructive in the community — and (Wilheit) has done all of those."

A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Wilheit got her footing in Girl Scouts as a Brownie in first grade. She participated in the organization until ninth grade and continues to be a financial benefactor today.

“I wore my uniform with pride,” Wilheit said.

For Wilheit, it’s the essential life skills — including leadership, self-discipline, respect and peacemaking, not to mention how to build a fire or sew on a button — the organization imparts to its participants that make it a cause worth supporting.

“They gave (the instruction) to us without us realizing it a lot of the time,” Wilheit said. I marvel at what Girl Scouts does for young girls. For some, this is the only direction young girls (are given) — teaching life skills and how to get along with people.”

Wilheit’s mother and mother-in-law were both Girl Scouts in their time; Wilheit’s mother was a leader on the regional level, and her mother-in-law was the recipient of the inaugural Woman of Distinction award in 1999.

“I come from strong women — my mother and my mother-in-law were very strong women in a positive way,” she said.

The strength and service of her matriarchs fanned Wilheit’s own flames, bolstering the confidence she needed to leave her own handprints throughout the community.

The Woman of Distinction award joins a sizable collection of other honors and accolades presented to Wilheit over the years, including Rotary Club of Gainesville’s Woman of the Year, North Georgia Community Foundation’s 2006 Philanthropist of the Year (a title she shared with her husband), J.W. Fanning and Frederick B. Kerr awards from Leadership Georgia, a Paul Harris Fellow, a Greater Hall Chamber Silver Shovel Award and service awards from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Lanier and Northeast Georgia History Center.

When asked whether she feels deserving of such accolades, Wilheit’s response is swift and humble: “Oh, heavens, no. This community is so full of women of distinction. It’s very reassuring — I think our community will always have strong women.”

As she reflects on more than 50 years of influence and involvement, Wilheit is also looking around and ahead to the next generation of public servants and philanthropists taking up the mantle — and she’s inspired by what she sees.

“They’re ready; they’re out there,” she said. “You have to dig them up sometimes — they don’t know they’re leaders yet when they’re first starting out in their jobs, their marriages or whatever. The older members have to go out there and identify those people. If you have the talents to help, somebody will probably pull you in. I didn’t go after any of these things — I was pulled in. I didn’t know I could do some of these things. You have to be given a nudge to think that you can do the job.”



