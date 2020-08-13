8-year-old Cleveland boy becomes youngest hot air balloon pilot to fly solo

“I saw my daddy doing it, and I know if he could do it alone, then I can do it alone,” J.T. said. “I knew I had enough training, that it was my turn.”



Under Federal Aviation Administration regulations, Tarp said his son would be too young to fly a full-size balloon until he reaches 14 years old. Instead, J.T. piloted an ultralight aircraft made by family friend, David Bristol, which weighs less than 155 pounds, only holds one person and requires no certification.

While watching her son ascend on his own, Desiree said she felt both excited for his accomplishment but also slightly wary.

“(As a mother) Anytime you child gets out of your arms, you’re afraid,” she said. “We’re the kind of parents where we like to gauge if our child is comfortable, and he felt comfortable.”

Tarp said he didn’t have any apprehension while his son took flight because he knew his son was prepared and equipped with the proper gear, including a harness, walkie-talkie, helmet and extra striker in case the burner goes out.

Desiree and Tarp helped their son inflate the balloon and launch it. As he soared, they followed him to make sure he landed safely. Tarp said they chose an ideal day for the solo flight, one without strong winds.

“For our thinking, there’s a lot more danger out there than allowing him to do this,” Tarp said. “This is a controlled environment as opposed to handing him the keys to a dirt bike.”

Before taking flight solo, J.T. was trained to pilot by his dad, mom and Bristol. Tarp said in addition to flying with another person, J.T. gained experience through operating a 15-foot remote control hot air balloon and practicing on a flight simulator.

When J.T. felt ready, his parents said they allowed him to go solo.