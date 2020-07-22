New Lost Wall Mural in Midland arts district celebrates diversity

Colors of red, yellow, black and white — which represent the melting pot of American cultures — are breathing a spirit of diversity into Gainesville’s Midland arts district with the creation of The Lost Wall.



Volunteers from the Gents Club, Hispanic Alliance GA, Educational Foundation and Museum of Beulah Rucker, the Black History Society, Vision 2030 Public Art Committee, University of North Georgia and other community members spent days completing the project, which was unveiled to the public on Wednesday, July 22.

Karen Hawk, who attended UNG when it was known as North Georgia College & State University, is the original designer of the mural painted in 1974 on the OddFellows Building on Athens/Sycamore Street. The building was later demolished, but its mural now lives on at the Midtown Greenway thanks to Vision 2030, Hawk and many others.