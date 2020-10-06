Is this pumpkin edible? Jaemor Farms talks varieties and cooking recommendations

This year, Jaemor Farms, located off Cornelia Highway in Alto

, is reaping a harvest of 12 different varieties of pumpkins, spanning over 50 acres, Echols said.

He first planted the crop in mid-June and began harvest during the first week of September. Echols said pumpkins are typically sold at Jaemor Farms until after Thanksgiving. People can also pick their own at the farms’ pumpkin patch throughout October.

When looking at the spread of pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes at Jaemor Farms, it can prove a little intimidating.

In addition to the orange pumpkins used for jack-o'-lantern carving, you can find the knuckle head, which flaunts a warty exterior like a Halloween witch’s face; the blue doll, a bluish green stout variety; the Cinderella, a vibrant orange type sometimes touched by a hint of green; the prizewinner, a massive squash the size of a toddler; and the one too many pumpkin, which Echols describes as a “blood-shot eyeball.”

And for home décor purposes, Jaemor Farms offers small types like the poco blanco, which is solid white, and the crunchkin, a flat orange variety.

Carli Jones, the farm’s agritourism and marketing coordinator, said the pumpkins’ prices range from $1 to $50, with the prize winners being the most expensive. Jaemor Farms sells its crop to fall agritourism attractions across Northeast Georgia, including the Buford Corn Maze. Depending on the type, Jones said pumpkins can last for two months after harvest.