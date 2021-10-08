7 places for trunk or treating and other fall fun in North Georgia

First Baptist of Gainesville

First Baptist is hosting their own trunk-or-treat with a costume parade, pumpkin contest, food, candy and more.

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: 751 Green St., Gainesville

More info: fbcgainesville.org

Gainesville First United Methodist

Bring your best costume and the whole family for games, activities, prizes, food and candy. Along with decorated trunks to collect your candy from.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

More info: gfumc.com

Grace Episcopal Church

Grace Episcopal is hosting a night of family fun with catered dinner and decorated trunks with candy and prizes. Reservations are required in order to reserve a dinner from The Varsity and can be found at gracechurchgainesville.org/trunk-or-treat.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: 422 Brenau Avenue, Gainesville

More info: gracechurchgainesville.org

Chestnut Mountain Church

A fall festival is being held for the community by Chestnut Mountain church. The night will include activities, games, food, music and the trunk-or-treat. There will also be contests and prizes for the most creative costume and the most creative car.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch

More info: chestnutmountain.org

Pumpkin Fest

Lakewood Baptist Church is once again hosting their annual Pumpkin Fest for the whole community to join and enjoy. Play games like an obstacle course, jousting, bungee run and more and activities like a hayride, inflatables, petting zoo and more. Food will also be available including popcorn, ice cream, cotton candy, BBQ, Skogies, hot dogs and more.

When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

How much: Free admission

More info: lakewoodlife.org/events/pumpkinfest

Don Carter State Park

Looking to get some Halloween fun early? Don Carter State Park is hosting their own trunk-or-treat with activities at Shelter 4 for kids to come in their costumes and adults to decorate their own cars.

When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: 5000 N Browning Bridge Road, Gainesville

More info: 678-450-7726

Christ Place Church

Christ Place Church is hosting a community event for family fun with their Light up the Night Trunk or Treat. The night will include carnival games, candy, inflatables, face-painting, a hayride and a showing of the Florida vs. Georgia football game.

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville

More info: christplace.com