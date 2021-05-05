Thousands of yellow rubber ducks will soon race to support local kids

More than 20,000 bright yellow ducks will be released into Lake Lanier Saturday, May 15, for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier’s biggest community fundraiser of the year.



The 23rd annual Rubber Duck Derby will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Lake Lanier Olympic Park. The ducklings will hit the water at 2:30 p.m. and float across their charted race course.