Texas Roadhouse hosts ‘Day of Thanks’ for Hall County veterans and active duty troops

Gratitude doesn’t dissipate after Thanksgiving — at least not for Texas Roadhouse of Gainesville.

Alongside anonymous donors within the local community, the restaurant is partnering with LL Farm and Event Center to honor veterans and active duty military personnel with a “Day of Thanks.”

From 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 13, Hall County’s troops and up to three of their immediate family members are invited to gather for dinner courtesy of Texas Roadhouse. The event is limited to 250 reservations, which can be booked online by Dec. 6.

According to Texas Roadhouse marketing coach Jackie Brown, the Day of Thanks compounds on the chain’s free lunch vouchers distributed to service members on Veterans Day.

“We can’t say yes to everybody, but how can you say no to our military?” said Brown. “We plan to keep this momentum going.”

Brown noted that Texas Roadhouse of Gainesville’s generosity stretched beyond the military community; over the course of three days amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant donated food to local healthcare workers.

Individuals interested in contributing to the Day of Thanks with monetary donations or games and activities for children can contact Brown at 803-466-4877 or jackie.brown@texasroadhouse.com.