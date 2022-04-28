Snag some new art for your home at this reviving block party

“The idea is to grow art collectors and art appreciators,” Everett said. “If you’re not comfortable going to a gallery or maybe you’ve never had a piece of art before, it’s a great way to introduce people to great pieces of art. There’s all different styles and sizes, and there’s some gems in there of some really coveted pieces of art by local artists that you usually wouldn’t be able to get yet, but you can get it here.”

According to Evertt, 100% of the sales go toward funding a new public art installation in Hall County. In the weeks following the event, Vision 2030 will determine where and what the project should be.

“The party ends, but the work continues,” Everett said.

Past versions of the block pARTy have funded projects like the kinetic sculptures on display at the Sardis Road roundabout, Laurel Park’s Hammock Hollow and the “Lost Wall” mural and metal “Midland” lettering at the Midland Greenway

“It’s really a testament to art for art — artists know that the art that they donate, the money goes directly to another piece of art,” Everett said.

Tickets for the block pARTy are $40 and include a commemorative stainless steel tumbler, Mexican soul food from The Blaxican food truck, a glass of beer or wine from Tap It or a cocktail from Chattahoochee Grill, live music courtesy of Atlanta roots-rock band The Murphs and live painting by Celestial Studios’ Fox Gradin.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door on the night of the event.

This year’s block pARTy also features visual artist Allison James, a Middle Georgia resident whose work has been featured in The New York Times, The Bad on Paper podcast, Architectural Digest, Medium, Midwest Living and Atlanta Magazine.

“She’s an established artist,” Everett said. “From a more layman perspective, her work is very modern, full of bright colors, strong movement, very transitional — she just makes you feel good (and) happy. She’s just kind of the young, vivacious, true artist that we love to present to people.”

Artists who’d like to donate a piece to the $100-or-less collection can do so up until the night of the event.

Prior to May 6, artwork can be dropped off at The Norton Agency at 434 Green St. in Gainesville. Artists can also hand off their piece to Everett at the venue before 5 p.m. May 6.

Those with questions can contact vision2030blockparty@gmail.com.

“We just want you to hang out, come after work, have a cocktail and leave with a great piece of art — or five,” Everett said. “The cornerstone of the event is to introduce new people not just to art but to public art in general and make it approachable, affordable and enjoyable. I think if you come to a fun event like this and you get to walk away with a piece, and maybe it’s just a small piece for $25 but it finishes out a gallery wall, it just makes you happy.”



