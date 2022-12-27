Plunge or paddle into 2023 with this tradition on Lake Lanier

Thrill seekers and daredevils young and old are invited to ring in the new year with a plunge into the waters of Lake Lanier.
The 25th edition of the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 1.
Hosted by the Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club on the beach of Lake Lanier Olympic Park, the festivities begin with a 2-mile guided paddle leaving the shore at 11 a.m., with the main event, the plunge into the chilly waters, to follow at noon.
The National Weather Service projects a balmy, partly sunny forecast for New Year’s Day, with a high near 63 degrees.
LCKC Executive Director Jessica Grattan isn’t yet sure whether the plunge will take place on the beach side of the park or from the dock due to low water levels seen this fall.
The water has since been rising, and if it sits at a safe level on New Year’s Day, participants will likely be plunging from the dock as in years prior, she said.
Participants, who are encouraged to show up with a towel and change of clothes, can register online ahead of time or at the venue starting at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1.
Individual participants can plunge or paddle for $30, or do both for $40.
A family rate for up to four people is also available for $60.
The Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle is LCKC’s largest fundraiser of the year, Grattan said, and helps set the club up for the new year with the ability to maintain boats and secure new equipment as needed.
With the theme “High Noon on the Chattahoochee” participants can don their best western garb for the chance to win the prize for best costume. Judges will also be awarding the oldest and best jumpers and those who trekked the furthest distance to take the plunge.
Last year’s event drew participants from as far as the Midwest, Grattan said.
The family-friendly affair is positioned as a rain or shine event, unless temperatures take an unsafe dip or bring thunder and lightning, Grattan said.
“From little children to your grandparents, everyone can do it together,” Grattan said. “Wash off the old year, bring in the new year, celebrate being together and helping us out so that we can offer more great programming to the local kids and adults in our area.”