Plunge or paddle into 2023 with this tradition on Lake Lanier

Thrill seekers and daredevils young and old are invited to ring in the new year with a plunge into the waters of Lake Lanier.

The 25th edition of the Polar Bear Plunge and Paddle is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 1.

Hosted by the Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club on the beach of Lake Lanier Olympic Park, the festivities begin with a 2-mile guided paddle leaving the shore at 11 a.m., with the main event, the plunge into the chilly waters, to follow at noon.

The National Weather Service projects a balmy, partly sunny forecast for New Year’s Day, with a high near 63 degrees.